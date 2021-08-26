Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.07. 6,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

