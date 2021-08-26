Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $44.39

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $45.76. Discovery shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
