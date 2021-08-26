Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Up 2.9%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 1,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The company has a market cap of $54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $111.27 million during the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.