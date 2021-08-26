DMScript Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $700,497.39 and approximately $32,735.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00154260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.28 or 1.00000232 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.01024034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.88 or 0.06631693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

