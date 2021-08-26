DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNAX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,050. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.