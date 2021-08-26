DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNAX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,050. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.
DNA Brands Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.