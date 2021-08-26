Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $198.05 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054811 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

