DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $298.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.76, a P/E/G ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

