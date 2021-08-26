Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.5-1.5% to ~$33.92-34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.31 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$10.200 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.59.

DG traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.17. 281,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,121. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

