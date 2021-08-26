Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19-26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 552,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

