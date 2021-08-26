Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.74. 552,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

