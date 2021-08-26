Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $106.32, but opened at $110.90. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $95.42, with a volume of 106,055 shares.

The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

