Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

DLTR traded down $11.58 on Thursday, hitting $94.74. 552,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.