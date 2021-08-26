Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 667.0% in August

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 667.0% from the July 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.

Shares of CWXZF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

