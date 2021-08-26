Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.70. 541,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

