Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 541,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,966. Domo has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

