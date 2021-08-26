Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.37)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.39 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.70. 537,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.