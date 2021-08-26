Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DCI opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.40. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

