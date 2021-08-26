DopeCoin (DOPE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,192.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $331,852.66 and approximately $24,192.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00359953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.