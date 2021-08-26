Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Increased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products makes up about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Dorman Products worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,452. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.