Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after buying an additional 1,129,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 563,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 92,571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

