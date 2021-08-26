Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

