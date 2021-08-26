Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.
Shares of DOCS stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
