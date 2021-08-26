DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Down 85.6% in August

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the July 29th total of 715,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Shares of XPOA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 3,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. DPCM Capital has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.