DPRating Market Cap Achieves $917,897.33 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $917,897.33 and approximately $39,611.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

