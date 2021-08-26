DPRating Market Cap Reaches $940,872.17 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $940,872.17 and $44,789.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,828.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.00988068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.97 or 0.00761556 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

