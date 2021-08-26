DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $18.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.25 to $18.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $772.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.