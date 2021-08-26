DREP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00146960 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

