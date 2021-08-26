DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,292 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

