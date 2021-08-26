DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

