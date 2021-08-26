Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,282. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

