Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTH opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. Duluth has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

