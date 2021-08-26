Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.75

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.75 and last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 7205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

