DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,082. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

