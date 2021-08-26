DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.75 ($1.50). 75,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 216,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DWF. Liberum Capital raised DWF Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.19%.

In related news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86). Also, insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

