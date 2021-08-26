Dynamic Market Capitalization Reaches $5.45 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,469.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.86 or 0.06582918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.01284823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00358403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00127617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00621810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.00332351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00307161 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

