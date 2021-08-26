E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.25 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.41 ($13.42).

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.15 ($13.12) on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

