Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of Eagle Bancorp worth $77,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

