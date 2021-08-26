Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.75

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 4278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $833.32 million and a PE ratio of -17.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 183.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

