Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

ETN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.14. 9,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,306. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.