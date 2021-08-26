EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Short Interest Down 92.0% in August

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EAUI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. EAU Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
EAU Technologies Company Profile
