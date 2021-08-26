Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in August

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EBCOY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. Ebara has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

Get Ebara alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ebara in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target for the company.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.