eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is LSV Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.36% of eBay worth $649,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 91,949 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 175,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in eBay by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 555,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 461,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 175,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,295. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

