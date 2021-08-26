eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,870 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

