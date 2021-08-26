eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,813,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 829,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

