Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,872. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

