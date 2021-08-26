Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $223.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,537. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

