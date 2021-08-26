Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of 618.62 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

