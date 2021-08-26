Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $987,444.50 and $69.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

