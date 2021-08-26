Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

