Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Edison International has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 2,131,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.