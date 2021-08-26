Edison International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 944 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 2,128,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

